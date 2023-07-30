PAUL HANRATTY: We need a radical re-evaluation of our transformation strategies
Progress on paper must be reflected in the workplace, says Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty
30 July 2023 - 07:49
The true state of South Africa's economic transformation goes beyond mere numbers and statistics. It's a topic that hits close to home for us at Sanlam and the reason we are a partner in the Sanlam Transformation Gauge.
Despite the supposedly positive economic indicators and B-BBEE scorecards, the reality is far from the celebratory narrative we hoped for during our two-decade journey since the B-BBEE Act was enacted in 2003. There's a sobering truth behind the scene — progress on paper doesn't necessarily translate to progress within our workplaces, and this calls for a re-evaluation of our approach...
