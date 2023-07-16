SA’s largest asset manager battles to stem big outflows
Ninety One loses nearly R110bn in assets under management in just three months
16 July 2023 - 18:45
SA’s largest asset manager Ninety One’s attempts to arrest the decline in assets in its custody is proving difficult after starting the financial year to end in March 2024 on the back foot.
The group, spun off from Investec in 2020, said on Friday in a quarterly update that it had bled £4.5bn (R106bn) from March to June, setting the scene for another torrid year after the group reported outflows of £10.6bn in the 2023 year...
