Irba accredits ACCA as additional route for audit specialisation
ACCA members will be eligible to register for the Audit Development Programme from April 1 2024, opening up a new accreditation path
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has accredited the SA chapter of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) as an additional professional accounting body, thereby providing aspirant auditors with another route to professional accreditation.
The accreditation, which was announced in a statement posted on Irba’s website on July 6, means eligible ACCA members can in future register for the Audit Development Programme (ADP), the 18-month audit specialism process. After successful completion of the ADP, candidate auditors can become eligible for registration as Registered Auditors (RAs). ..
