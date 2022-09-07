×

Companies / Financial Services

Nagy’s appointment as CEO provides continuity at Irba

Choice of acting boss gives a leg up to auditing regulator, which is trying to repair its image

07 September 2022 - 20:56 Garth Theunissen

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has named Imre Nagy as  CEO, giving much-needed continuity to an industry regulator trying to repair its image that was marred by a string of high-profile audit failures. 

Nagy was acting CEO of Irba since February 2021 after Jenitha John stepped down as the head of the organisation less than three weeks after then-finance minister Tito Mboweni dissolved the auditing watchdog’s board. Nagy has been with Irba for almost a decade. Before he was appointed acting CEO, he  was director of inspections at the auditing oversight body...

