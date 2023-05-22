Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan expects $3bn boost from First Republic deal

JPMorgan emerges as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent banking crisis in the US

22 May 2023 - 17:15 Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen
JPMorgan Chase's head offices in New York City, the US, May 20 2015. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
JPMorgan Chase's head offices in New York City, the US, May 20 2015. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

New York  — JPMorgan Chase expects its net interest income to rise by $3bn in 2023 due to its purchase of failed First Republic Bank, according to a presentation published ahead of its investor day on Monday.

The largest US lender agreed to take into its books $173bn of the failed bank’s loans, $30bn of securities and $92bn of deposits after First Republic was shuttered by authorities earlier in May.

The Wall Street giant is integrating First Republic, which is likely to take about 12 months.

JPMorgan said it remains optimistic about the purchase as it emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent banking crisis due to an influx of deposits from customers who sought safety in larger institutions.

First Republic was the third US regional lender to fail since March in a sector-wide upheaval that roiled financial stocks, deepened worries of a crisis and heaped pressure on mid-sized banks.

The bank failures revealed cracks in balance sheets as rising interest rates eroded values of debt portfolios and worsened commercial real estate loans.

Economists have cautioned that a US default could trigger a market sell-off, a surge in borrowing costs and a blow to the global economy that could rival the 2008 crash.

JPMorgan president and COO Daniel Pinto said while the global economy is doing fine at the moment it is showing signs of deterioration.

The lender said it expects expense growth at low- to mid-single digits in the medium term and restated its 17% target for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) — a key metric that measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

Wells Fargo analysts led by Mike Mayo said the bank’s presentation reflects the “Goliath is winning” theme. “The slides reflect benefits of scale given its aim and ability to generate superior ROTCE on one of the highest capital levels among big banks,” the brokerage said in a note.

Reuters

EU hits Meta with record €1.2bn fine

Facebook owner given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US
News
5 hours ago

Tesco chair John Allan to step down

Britain’s biggest retailer says claims of inappropriate behaviour against Allan risked becoming a distraction
Companies
3 days ago

Bids value ‘Russia’s Google’ at $7bn

Once dubbed the ‘Google of Russia,’ Yandex is now seeking to divest of its Russian business
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Luxe quietly winds up jewellers and fails to tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Unilever employees fleeced it of R16m
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Reducing Vodacom’s reliance on the ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Astral Foods incurs R741m in load-shedding costs ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Grindrod Bank announces board change after director resigns

Companies / Financial Services

Volatility in SA investment markets and rand value worries Sanlam

Companies / Financial Services

Investec Bank CEO to step down in leadership overhaul

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.