Tesco chair John Allan to step down

Britain’s biggest retailer says claims of inappropriate behaviour against Allan risked becoming a distraction

19 May 2023 - 16:58 James Davey
Tesco non-executive chairman John Allan. File Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

London — Tesco chairman John Allan will step down at the group’s annual shareholders’ meeting next month, with Britain’s biggest retailer saying claims of inappropriate behaviour against him risked becoming a distraction.

Allan, one of Britain’s highest-profile corporate names, has been Tesco’s chairman since 2015.

The supermarket group said on Friday that his tenure as chairman was in any case due to end shortly, with a succession planning process in progress and expected to conclude in the near future.

It said that pending the appointment of a new chairman, senior independent director Byron Grote will become interim chair and will chair Tesco’s AGM on June 16.

Earlier this month, the Guardian newspaper reported that Allan was facing claims of inappropriate behaviour from four women.

One of the allegations relates to Allan’s conduct at Tesco and three to his time at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), where he was president from 2018-2020.

Three of these allegations are vigorously denied by Allan, and for the other Allan unreservedly apologised for the comment he made, Tesco said.

“While we have received no complaints about John’s conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco,” Grote said.

He thanked Allan for his “valuable contribution” to Tesco, noting he successfully led the board through its turnaround and the Covid-19 pandemic, while helping to rebuild the business. 

Reuters

Chinese comedian says sorry for using Jinping slogan in show after state probe

‘I will take on all the responsibility for this, stop all my performances, deeply reflect and relearn,’ Li Haoshi said
News
3 days ago

Webber Wentzel goes after former employees over fraud allegations

Faizal Essop and Paul Peter allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers
National
4 days ago

Boris Johnson to resign, stay as caretaker PM until October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to resign following an unprecedented wave of resignations from his government over the past two days
News & Fox
10 months ago

Ernst & Young pays $100m SEC fine over CPA ethics exam cheaters

Nearly 50 staff of global audit firm share answers improperly in Chartered Public Accountant tests from 2017 to 2021
News
10 months ago

Investigation uncovers ‘horrific’ sexual abuses in Australian mining

Report recommends compensation to victims as it points the finger at BHP, Rio Tinto and others
News
10 months ago
