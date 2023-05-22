Companies / Financial Services

Grindrod Bank announces board change after director resigns

Dhevendren Dharmalingam has been appointed as an independent non-executive director

22 May 2023 - 17:05 Garth Theunissen

Grindrod Bank, which was purchased by African Bank in 2022, has announced a change to its board of directors following the resignation of Robert Hutchinson-Keip.

The lender advised shareholders in a stock exchange news service (Sens) filing on Monday that it had appointed Dhevendren Dharmalingam as an independent non-executive director. He was also mentioned as a member of the credit and large exposure committee and chair of the audit and compliance committee...

