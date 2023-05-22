Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Grindrod Bank, which was purchased by African Bank in 2022, has announced a change to its board of directors following the resignation of Robert Hutchinson-Keip.
The lender advised shareholders in a stock exchange news service (Sens) filing on Monday that it had appointed Dhevendren Dharmalingam as an independent non-executive director. He was also mentioned as a member of the credit and large exposure committee and chair of the audit and compliance committee...
Grindrod Bank announces board change after director resigns
Dhevendren Dharmalingam has been appointed as an independent non-executive director
