Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
US tech giant is seeking to reduce its reliance on production facilities in China
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
After more than a year, I reconnected with an interesting colleague, Lufhuno, aka Lloyd, whom I last met on March 5 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in SA.
We met at the weekend and had a lot to talk about — from the reeling English Premier League leaders Arsenal to the pandemic and, of course, the topic of money — especially digital banking...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUGU LOURIE: If Old Mutual makes the right moves, the sky’s the limit for its low-cost digital bank
After more than a year, I reconnected with an interesting colleague, Lufhuno, aka Lloyd, whom I last met on March 5 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in SA.
We met at the weekend and had a lot to talk about — from the reeling English Premier League leaders Arsenal to the pandemic and, of course, the topic of money — especially digital banking...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.