Transaction Capital’s fall from grace has been dramatic. At its peak in May 2022, the company’s market capitalisation stood at R35.2bn. However, the group’s value has now dwindled to just R5bn and it is one of SA’s worst stock performers this year. The company’s shares fell 35% on Wednesday and recovered somewhat on Thursday, but has dropped around 78% since the start of the year.
So what went wrong? Business Day Retail Writer Katharine Child, with the assistance of experts, seeks to answer some of the burning questions around the company’s meltdown...
EXPLAINER: Transaction Capital: this is what went wrong
