Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual expects higher annual headline earnings

BL Premium
24 February 2023 - 09:30 Nico Gous

Insurer Old Mutual expects its adjusted headline earnings could increase more than one-quarter in its latest annual results due in March, because of strong sales and fewer Covid-19 deaths.

The company, valued at R58.38bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement about its 2022 financial year to end-December that adjusted headline earnings could advance 7%-27% to R5.79bn-R6.87bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.