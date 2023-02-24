Old Mutual expects higher annual headline earnings

Spot gold rises 0.2% as the dollar index eases off a seven-week high
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
CFO Calib Cassim to take up post with immediate effect after early exit of André de Ruyter
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
CEO needs to convince markets at Tesla’s Investor Day that the EV company can make another leap forward to widen its lead
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Indian leader says discussions should focus on the most vulnerable citizens of the world
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
Insurer Old Mutual expects its adjusted headline earnings could increase more than one-quarter in its latest annual results due in March, because of strong sales and fewer Covid-19 deaths.
The company, valued at R58.38bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement about its 2022 financial year to end-December that adjusted headline earnings could advance 7%-27% to R5.79bn-R6.87bn...
