Discovery continues to withhold dividend as interim profit drops

The group will revisit its decision to withhold ordinary dividends at the end of the current financial year, despite an 11% drop in interim profit

23 February 2023 - 10:10 Garth Theunissen

Discovery has again withheld dividends after it reported a drop in half-year profit amid continued Covid-19 lockdowns in China, where it is invested in Ping An Health Insurance (PAH), and ongoing investment in new business initiatives.

The insurance group said profit for the six-months to end-December 2022 fell 11% to R2.943bn, down from R3.305bn in the corresponding period the prior year, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. As a result, Discovery’s board opted to continue with the policy of withholding dividend payments, which was adopted in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began...

