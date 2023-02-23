Brent and WTI crude futures see marginal gains as the market reacts to the Fed meeting minutes and news of inventory builds
Discovery has again withheld dividends after it reported a drop in half-year profit amid continued Covid-19 lockdowns in China, where it is invested in Ping An Health Insurance (PAH), and ongoing investment in new business initiatives.
The insurance group said profit for the six-months to end-December 2022 fell 11% to R2.943bn, down from R3.305bn in the corresponding period the prior year, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. As a result, Discovery’s board opted to continue with the policy of withholding dividend payments, which was adopted in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began...
Discovery continues to withhold dividend as interim profit drops
The group will revisit its decision to withhold ordinary dividends at the end of the current financial year, despite an 11% drop in interim profit
