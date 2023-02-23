Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Discovery has decided to keep cash on hand and has withheld its interim dividend, despite recording a 30% jump in normalised earnings. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers in greater detail with CEO Adrian Gore.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Discovery withholds its interim dividend again
Discovery has decided to keep cash on hand and has withheld its interim dividend, despite recording a 30% jump in normalised earnings. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers in greater detail with CEO Adrian Gore.
Or listen to full audio
