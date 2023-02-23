Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Discovery withholds its interim dividend again

Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

23 February 2023 - 23:07
Discovery's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Discovery's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Discovery has decided to keep cash on hand and has withheld its interim dividend, despite recording a 30% jump in normalised earnings. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers in greater detail with CEO Adrian Gore.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Discovery share rallies even after it withholds interim dividend

CEO Adrian Gore says the group will revisit its decision to withhold ordinary dividends at the end of the current financial year
Companies
14 hours ago

WATCH: Bidcorp benefits from recovery in hospitality sector, but warns of challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Share buybacks continue to boom in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and  professor at GIBS
Markets
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank fires 82 staff involved in MyMo ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Retailers upset at losing out on fuel costs relief
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Tongaat and Deloitte come to R260m settlement
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tiger Brands makes contingency plans for stage 8 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.