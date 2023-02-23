Companies / Financial Services

Momentum sees jump in profit as Covid-19 death claims ease

The insurer cites normalisation of mortality experience and improvement in investment variances as reasons for the increase in earnings

23 February 2023 - 10:46 Nico Gous

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan expects its profit to increase more than one-third in its half-year results next month following fewer claims as the Covid-19 pandemic eased.

The company, valued at R28.59bn on the JSE, sees its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, rising 40%-50% year on year to 129c-143c in its 2023 half-year trading statement to end-December. Normalised HEPS is forecasted to go up by the same margin to 140c-155c...

