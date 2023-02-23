Brent and WTI crude futures see marginal gains as the market reacts to the Fed meeting minutes and news of inventory builds
Momentum sees jump in profit as Covid-19 death claims ease

The insurer cites normalisation of mortality experience and improvement in investment variances as reasons for the increase in earnings
Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan expects its profit to increase more than one-third in its half-year results next month following fewer claims as the Covid-19 pandemic eased.
The company, valued at R28.59bn on the JSE, sees its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, rising 40%-50% year on year to 129c-143c in its 2023 half-year trading statement to end-December. Normalised HEPS is forecasted to go up by the same margin to 140c-155c...
Momentum sees jump in profit as Covid-19 death claims ease
The insurer cites normalisation of mortality experience and improvement in investment variances as reasons for the increase in earnings
