Chevron set to sell last of North Sea assets

London — Chevron said it is set to launch the sale of its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets, in a move that would mark the US energy giant’s exit from the ageing basin after more than 55 years.
The planned divestment, confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, comes as Chevron prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess, which it previously said will include $10bn- $15bn in asset sales around the world.
The exit will be the latest step in a steady retreat of top oil and gas companies from the declining British basin which pioneered deepwater production in the 1970s, as they focus on newer assets around the world.
Chevron’s assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland region, the largest in the British North Sea with production of 120,000 barrels per day, Chevron told Reuters in a statement.
BP has said it is considering a third development phase for the field, known as Clair South, which is one of the largest remaining untapped fields in the North Sea.
Chevron is also seeking to sell its marginal interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, as well as the the Ninian pipeline SIRGE pipeline systems, which are both linked to Sullom Voe, it said.
The sale could raise up to $1bn excluding tax benefits, one industry source said. The process is expected to be formally launched in June, industry sources told Reuters.
The exit follows a review of Chevron’s global portfolio as CEO Mike Wirth seeks to focus on the firm’s most profitable assets, Chevron said.
In 2019, Chevron sold many of its North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy. Other major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Shell, have sold assets in the basin since the 2010s.
Chevron has said it would sell between $15bn- $20bn in assets as part of its planned acquisition of Hess, which has hit a stumbling block due to a legal conflict with rival Exxon over assets in Guyana.
Chevron said the North Sea sale process is not related to a 35% windfall tax the British government imposed on North Sea producers after the surge in energy prices in 2022.
“As part of Chevron’s focus on maintaining capital discipline in both traditional and new energies, we regularly review our global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for future capital,” it said.
Chevron set to sell last of North Sea assets
Divestment comes as the oil and gas giant prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess
London — Chevron said it is set to launch the sale of its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets, in a move that would mark the US energy giant’s exit from the ageing basin after more than 55 years.
The planned divestment, confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, comes as Chevron prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess, which it previously said will include $10bn- $15bn in asset sales around the world.
The exit will be the latest step in a steady retreat of top oil and gas companies from the declining British basin which pioneered deepwater production in the 1970s, as they focus on newer assets around the world.
Chevron’s assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland region, the largest in the British North Sea with production of 120,000 barrels per day, Chevron told Reuters in a statement.
BP has said it is considering a third development phase for the field, known as Clair South, which is one of the largest remaining untapped fields in the North Sea.
Chevron is also seeking to sell its marginal interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, as well as the the Ninian pipeline SIRGE pipeline systems, which are both linked to Sullom Voe, it said.
The sale could raise up to $1bn excluding tax benefits, one industry source said. The process is expected to be formally launched in June, industry sources told Reuters.
The exit follows a review of Chevron’s global portfolio as CEO Mike Wirth seeks to focus on the firm’s most profitable assets, Chevron said.
In 2019, Chevron sold many of its North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy. Other major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Shell, have sold assets in the basin since the 2010s.
Chevron has said it would sell between $15bn- $20bn in assets as part of its planned acquisition of Hess, which has hit a stumbling block due to a legal conflict with rival Exxon over assets in Guyana.
Chevron said the North Sea sale process is not related to a 35% windfall tax the British government imposed on North Sea producers after the surge in energy prices in 2022.
“As part of Chevron’s focus on maintaining capital discipline in both traditional and new energies, we regularly review our global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for future capital,” it said.
The process is expected to take months, it added.
Reuters
Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious
Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore exploration
Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit
Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block
Oil is waiting on our doorstep
BP’s $3bn earnings in fourth quarter beat forecasts
Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit
Chesapeake and Southwestern $7.4bn merger creates largest US gas producer
Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment hit in Q4
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious
Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore exploration
Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit
Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block
Oil is waiting on South Africa’s doorstep
BP’s $3bn earnings in fourth quarter beat forecasts
Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.