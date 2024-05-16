Companies

Chevron set to sell last of North Sea assets

Divestment comes as the oil and gas giant prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess

16 May 2024 - 14:23
by Ron Bousso
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

London  — Chevron said it is set to launch the sale of its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets, in a move that would mark the US energy giant’s exit from the ageing basin after more than 55 years.

The planned divestment, confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, comes as Chevron prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess, which it previously said will include $10bn- $15bn in asset sales around the world.

The exit will be the latest step in a steady retreat of top oil and gas companies from the declining British basin which pioneered deepwater production in the 1970s, as they focus on newer assets around the world.

Chevron’s assets include a 19.4% stake in the BP-operated Clair oilfield in the West of Shetland region, the largest in the British North Sea with production of 120,000 barrels per day, Chevron told Reuters in a statement.

BP has said it is considering a third development phase for the field, known as Clair South, which is one of the largest remaining untapped fields in the North Sea.

Chevron is also seeking to sell its marginal interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, as well as the the Ninian pipeline SIRGE pipeline systems, which are both linked to Sullom Voe, it said.

The sale could raise up to $1bn excluding tax benefits, one industry source said. The process is expected to be formally launched in June, industry sources told Reuters.

The exit follows a review of Chevron’s global portfolio as CEO Mike Wirth seeks to focus on the firm’s most profitable assets, Chevron said.

In 2019, Chevron sold many of its North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy. Other major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Shell, have sold assets in the basin since the 2010s.

Chevron has said it would sell between $15bn- $20bn in assets as part of its planned acquisition of Hess, which has hit a stumbling block due to a legal conflict with rival Exxon over assets in Guyana.

Chevron said the North Sea sale process is not related to a 35% windfall tax the British government imposed on North Sea producers after the surge in energy prices in 2022.

“As part of Chevron’s focus on maintaining capital discipline in both traditional and new energies, we regularly review our global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for future capital,” it said.

The process is expected to take months, it added.

Reuters

Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious

Queensland state will say whether Glencore has the green light to bury liquefied CO2 in Australia’s largest aquifer
Companies
3 days ago

Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore exploration

Investment is projected to hit $130bn in three years, analyst says ahead of industry jamboree
World
1 week ago

Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit

Shell’s cash flow rose 6% from the previous quarter to $13.3bn reflecting strong operational performance
Companies
2 weeks ago

Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block

Oil companies are flocking to Namibia, excited by the country’s plans to open up a major new frontier basin
World
2 weeks ago

Oil is waiting on our doorstep

If the discoveries off the west coast of South Africa and Namibia are managed correctly, the spin-offs for the regional economies will be spectacular
News & Fox
1 month ago

BP’s $3bn earnings in fourth quarter beat forecasts

The energy company vows to make pragmatic investments after boosting share repurchases
Companies
3 months ago

Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit

CEO Darren Woods signalled optimism about the coming year
Companies
3 months ago

Chesapeake and Southwestern $7.4bn merger creates largest US gas producer

The deal brings to a close 35 years of the Chesapeake brand
Companies
4 months ago

Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment hit in Q4

Wall Street analysts have trimmed their fourth-quarter earnings estimates for Chevron as a series of operational setbacks are poised to bleed into ...
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Vodacom signals confidence in ‘Please Call Me’ ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Qatar Airways eyes Southern Africa
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Equites hails Shoprite’s supply chain
Companies / Property
4.
De Beers to revamp strategy after Anglo leaves it ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Iron ore output contracts as Kumba cuts back
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious

Companies / Mining

Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore exploration

World / Americas

Shell beats forecasts with $7.7bn quarterly profit

Companies / Energy

Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block

World / Africa

Oil is waiting on South Africa’s doorstep

News & Fox

BP’s $3bn earnings in fourth quarter beat forecasts

Companies / Energy

Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.