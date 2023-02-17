Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%
Friday, February 17 2023
SA's largest private health insurer, Discovery, expects normalised profit from operations to rise at least one-fifth when it releases its half-year results next week.
The company, valued at R96.46bn on the JSE, said in a statement about its half results end-December that normalised profit from operations will rise 20%-25% while normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to jump 27%-32% to 555.9c-577.8c...
Discovery flags higher normalised profit for interim results
The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes
