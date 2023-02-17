Companies / Financial Services

Discovery flags higher normalised profit for interim results

The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes

17 February 2023 - 12:43 Nico Gous

SA's largest private health insurer, Discovery, expects normalised profit from operations to rise at least one-fifth when it releases its half-year results next week.

The company, valued at R96.46bn on the JSE, said in a statement about its half results end-December that normalised profit from operations will rise 20%-25% while normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to jump 27%-32% to 555.9c-577.8c...

