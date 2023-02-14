FNB provides R50m for Moshe Capital deal

Release is likely push reserve to its lowest level since 1983
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
According to Femmes et Leadership, nearly half of the 200 women who tried to compete in the ballot failed to meet the new candidacy requirements
Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Blue-oval’s new double cab is lively blend of performance, utility and innovation
FNB has provided almost R50m to advisory and investment firm Moshe Capital to enable the black-women-owned firm to take a 20% stake in engineering services company, Pragma Holdings.
The transaction is being funded through FNB’s Black Business Growth Funding (BBGF) Transformational Equity Initiative, a project housed within its structured finance division, and will give Moshe Capital an engineering services investment foothold. Moshe Capital was founded in 2013 and provides corporate finance advisory services while targeting private equity and proprietary investments in African companies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FNB provides R50m for Moshe Capital deal
Moshe Capital’s investment in Pragma Holdings will boost the engineering services firm’s black women shareholding to 30%
FNB has provided almost R50m to advisory and investment firm Moshe Capital to enable the black-women-owned firm to take a 20% stake in engineering services company, Pragma Holdings.
The transaction is being funded through FNB’s Black Business Growth Funding (BBGF) Transformational Equity Initiative, a project housed within its structured finance division, and will give Moshe Capital an engineering services investment foothold. Moshe Capital was founded in 2013 and provides corporate finance advisory services while targeting private equity and proprietary investments in African companies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.