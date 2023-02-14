Companies / Financial Services

FNB provides R50m for Moshe Capital deal

Moshe Capital’s investment in Pragma Holdings will boost the engineering services firm’s black women shareholding to 30%

14 February 2023 - 10:23 Garth Theunissen

FNB has provided almost R50m to advisory and investment firm Moshe Capital to enable the black-women-owned firm to take a 20% stake in engineering services company, Pragma Holdings. 

The transaction is being funded through FNB’s Black Business Growth Funding (BBGF) Transformational Equity Initiative, a project housed within its structured finance division, and will give Moshe Capital an engineering services investment foothold. Moshe Capital was founded in 2013 and provides corporate finance advisory services while targeting private equity and proprietary investments in African companies...

