Companies / Financial Services

Absa flags jump in profit despite debt crisis in Ghana

The West African nation suspended payments on most of its external debt in December, effectively defaulting

BL Premium
17 February 2023 - 10:33 Nico Gous

Banking group Absa expects its headline earnings to increase at least one-tenth in its 2022 financial year despite the risk of Ghana’s sovereign debt crisis.

The company, valued at R161.3bn on the JSE, said on Friday headline earnings per share (Heps), the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will jump 10%-15% year on year to 2,362c-2,525c and normalised Heps by the same margin, 10%-15%, to 2,417c-2,527c for the year to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.