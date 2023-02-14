Companies / Financial Services

SA’s first tax-efficient green energy fund targets R500m

The private equity initiative wants to replicate the success of the Section 12J tax incentive scheme by targeting renewable energy investments

14 February 2023 - 11:53 Garth Theunissen

Twelve B Green Energy, SA’s first private equity fund looking to help green energy investors qualify for tax deductions under section 12B of the income tax act, says it plans to raise as much as R500m in capital in its first year of operation.

The fund, which was launched on Tuesday, is planning an initial capital raise of R200m but founder Jeff Miller says strong demand for the investment vehicle could see a further R300m raised from individuals, pension and provident funds, companies and trusts over the next 12 months...

