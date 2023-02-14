SA’s first tax-efficient green energy fund targets R500m

Analysts say Tuesday’s report could look more inflationary after annual changes to the methodology to give more weight to real estate
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
The DA does not want a formal national state of disaster like the one declared, but a ‘ring-fenced’ state of disaster around Eskom
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The settlement between the 14 retailers and the wholesaler is expected to be announced at the AGM on Tuesday
The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Russian companies did the most drilling at their oilfields in more than a decade in 2022
The bowler with the bleached hairdo got SA danced against a shell-shocked New Zealand
The Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that a Toyota SA Motors advert misled consumers
Twelve B Green Energy, SA’s first private equity fund looking to help green energy investors qualify for tax deductions under section 12B of the income tax act, says it plans to raise as much as R500m in capital in its first year of operation.
The fund, which was launched on Tuesday, is planning an initial capital raise of R200m but founder Jeff Miller says strong demand for the investment vehicle could see a further R300m raised from individuals, pension and provident funds, companies and trusts over the next 12 months...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s first tax-efficient green energy fund targets R500m
The private equity initiative wants to replicate the success of the Section 12J tax incentive scheme by targeting renewable energy investments
Twelve B Green Energy, SA’s first private equity fund looking to help green energy investors qualify for tax deductions under section 12B of the income tax act, says it plans to raise as much as R500m in capital in its first year of operation.
The fund, which was launched on Tuesday, is planning an initial capital raise of R200m but founder Jeff Miller says strong demand for the investment vehicle could see a further R300m raised from individuals, pension and provident funds, companies and trusts over the next 12 months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.