Coinbase to pay $100m to settle with New York regulator

Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Crypto exchange will pay $50m fine for slack background checks and must spend $50m to improve compliance
‘We forecast economic growth will weaken further to 1.5% and that net exports will subtract 5.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2023’
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
December minutes show the Bank will remain aggressive in raising rates to bring down inflation
Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Washington — US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global has reached a $100m settlement with New York’s department of financial services, the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday.
The settlement, which includes a $50m penalty, caps the regulator’s investigation into the firm’s compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering.
The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a “simple check-the-box” measure and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.
“Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance programme that could keep pace with its growth. That failure exposed the Coinbase platform to potential criminal activity,” said New York department superintendent Adrienne Harris.
The exchange had addressed the problems, said Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, in a statement.
In a blog post, Coinbase said the investigation centred on the company’s compliance programme circa 2018 and 2019, as well as the compliance backlogs as the exchange grew in 2021.
“We took [the New York department’s] concerns seriously and have taken substantial measures to address these historical shortcomings,” the blog post said.
Coinbase, a publicly traded firm and one of the largest global crypto exchanges, will pay another $50m to boost compliance efforts aimed at blocking potential criminals from using the exchange, the company said. The deal also requires Coinbase to work with a third-party monitor.
The New York Times first reported the settlement.
Coinbase has been under scrutiny from the department of financial services and other regulators. It has previously disclosed receiving investigative subpoenas and requests from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for documents and information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Coinbase to pay $100m to settle with New York regulator
Crypto exchange will pay $50m fine for slack background checks and must spend $50m to improve compliance
Washington — US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global has reached a $100m settlement with New York’s department of financial services, the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday.
The settlement, which includes a $50m penalty, caps the regulator’s investigation into the firm’s compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering.
The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a “simple check-the-box” measure and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.
“Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance programme that could keep pace with its growth. That failure exposed the Coinbase platform to potential criminal activity,” said New York department superintendent Adrienne Harris.
The exchange had addressed the problems, said Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, in a statement.
In a blog post, Coinbase said the investigation centred on the company’s compliance programme circa 2018 and 2019, as well as the compliance backlogs as the exchange grew in 2021.
“We took [the New York department’s] concerns seriously and have taken substantial measures to address these historical shortcomings,” the blog post said.
Coinbase, a publicly traded firm and one of the largest global crypto exchanges, will pay another $50m to boost compliance efforts aimed at blocking potential criminals from using the exchange, the company said. The deal also requires Coinbase to work with a third-party monitor.
The New York Times first reported the settlement.
Coinbase has been under scrutiny from the department of financial services and other regulators. It has previously disclosed receiving investigative subpoenas and requests from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for documents and information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dubai unveils ambitious economic plan despite grim global outlook
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty to criminal charges
LIONEL LAURENT: Beware those crypto billionaires boasting of audits
How the world’s top 500 billionaires lost $1.4-trillion in 2022
Mazars halts ‘proof-of-reserves’ work for all crypto clients
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.