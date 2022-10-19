×

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank rallies nearly 8% on earnings jump

Africa’s largest lender by assets cites higher client transactional and trade activity, and market volatility

19 October 2022 - 09:43 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
Standard Bank’s shares rallied the most in more than two years after it reported a jump in attributable earnings in the first nine months of 2022 thanks to higher client transactional and trade activity as well as market volatility.

The bank’s share price had its biggest gain since September 2020, up  7.86% to R163.93, the highest since August 26...

