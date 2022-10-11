×

Sygnia lists ETF that invests in clean energy and space exploration

The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 17:04 Garth Theunissen

Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, has listed a new exchange traded fund (ETF) that provides investors with access to clean energy and space exploration.

The Sygnia Itrix Sustainable Economy ETF (SYGSE), which listed on the JSE on Tuesday, will track the S&P Kensho sustainable technologies index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies that provide products and services that mitigate climate change. That includes companies with exposure to sustainable agriculture, clean power, space exploration, smart transport and manufacturing, intelligent infrastructure and an array of technologies that enable remote working...

BL Premium

