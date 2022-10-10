Covid-19 flare-up in China raises concerns of global demand slowing
Stoppages would negatively affect both import and export activities, though the actual cost will depend on the duration of the strike
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Over 450 pilot whales stranded on Chatham islands off New Zealand
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
Should we not be joining in, since US power seems to be standing between us and nuclear calamity?
RMB has launched a new platform to facilitate funding for the SA agriculture sector, which has been left with liquidity challenges due to the financial distress of state-run financier Land Bank.
The Agri Harvest Funding Platform allows agricultural businesses to diversify their funding bases beyond the traditional single commercial bank funder model, which can potentially lower their financing costs and result in lower farm gate prices. RMB says the platform will also help alleviate the funding crunch faced by some farmers due to the stressed financial position of Land Bank, which is still unable to fully resume lending due to its 2020 debt default...
RMB platform will help fill funding gap left by Land Bank
Facility to enable farmers to widen their funding bases by accessing extra liquidity from institutional investor market
