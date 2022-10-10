×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

RMB platform will help fill funding gap left by Land Bank

Facility to enable farmers to widen their funding bases by accessing extra liquidity from institutional investor market

BL Premium
10 October 2022 - 16:14 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 10 October 2022 - 22:48

RMB has launched a new platform to facilitate funding for the SA agriculture sector, which has been left with liquidity challenges due to the financial distress of state-run financier Land Bank.

The Agri Harvest Funding Platform allows agricultural businesses to diversify their funding bases beyond the traditional single commercial bank funder model, which can potentially lower their financing costs and result in lower farm gate prices. RMB says the platform will also help alleviate the funding crunch faced by some farmers due to the stressed financial position of Land Bank, which is still unable to fully resume lending due to its 2020 debt default...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.