Companies / Financial Services

SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says

James George says SA must prepare to get off greylist quickly to limit damage

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 18:19 Garth Theunissen

SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting and should start preparing to implement the lessons learnt by Mauritius on how to get off the list of financially risky countries before too much damage is done.

That is the view of James George, compliance manager at Compli-Serve SA, a provider of advisory and compliance services to financial services firms. The country’s failure to pass key legislation means greylisting is virtually inevitable, he says...

BL Premium

