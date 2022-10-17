US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting and should start preparing to implement the lessons learnt by Mauritius on how to get off the list of financially risky countries before too much damage is done.
That is the view of James George, compliance manager at Compli-Serve SA, a provider of advisory and compliance services to financial services firms. The country’s failure to pass key legislation means greylisting is virtually inevitable, he says...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says
James George says SA must prepare to get off greylist quickly to limit damage
