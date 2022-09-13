×

Companies / Financial Services

ARC Investments says no dividends in short to medium term

ARC Investments managed to grow the value of its portfolio 11.3% to R13.66bn excluding cash

13 September 2022 - 12:35 Garth Theunissen

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), the empowered investment firm founded by Patrice Motsepe, has advised shareholders it won’t be declaring any dividends “in the short to medium term”, despite almost tripling its cash reserves. 

The investment holding company, whose only asset is the ARC Fund, a vehicle comprising 52 companies spanning telecommunications, mining, agriculture, financial services and other sectors, said in its results for the year to end-June 2022 on Tuesday that its “current intention” is to use cash from the sale of portfolio companies for new investment opportunities. The firm also does not currently intend paying dividends to ordinary shareholders but said it may opt to pay special dividends “at some point in the future when it is appropriate to do so”...

