ARC Investments says no dividends in short to medium term

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
The weather service expects a weak La Niña, which could bring moderate precipitation
Joint standing committee on intelligence says its findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the matter
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
Food group beefed up supplies in the six months to June but expects inventory held to decline as the year progresses
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), the empowered investment firm founded by Patrice Motsepe, has advised shareholders it won’t be declaring any dividends “in the short to medium term”, despite almost tripling its cash reserves.
The investment holding company, whose only asset is the ARC Fund, a vehicle comprising 52 companies spanning telecommunications, mining, agriculture, financial services and other sectors, said in its results for the year to end-June 2022 on Tuesday that its “current intention” is to use cash from the sale of portfolio companies for new investment opportunities. The firm also does not currently intend paying dividends to ordinary shareholders but said it may opt to pay special dividends “at some point in the future when it is appropriate to do so”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARC Investments says no dividends in short to medium term
ARC Investments managed to grow the value of its portfolio 11.3% to R13.66bn excluding cash
African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), the empowered investment firm founded by Patrice Motsepe, has advised shareholders it won’t be declaring any dividends “in the short to medium term”, despite almost tripling its cash reserves.
The investment holding company, whose only asset is the ARC Fund, a vehicle comprising 52 companies spanning telecommunications, mining, agriculture, financial services and other sectors, said in its results for the year to end-June 2022 on Tuesday that its “current intention” is to use cash from the sale of portfolio companies for new investment opportunities. The firm also does not currently intend paying dividends to ordinary shareholders but said it may opt to pay special dividends “at some point in the future when it is appropriate to do so”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.