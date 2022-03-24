Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: You can bank on SA Our growth may be nowhere, but underestimate SA’s banking assets at your peril B L Premium

I am writing this early on a Sunday morning while overlooking the Knysna estuary. This area boasts small frogs jumping in the roads after some light rain, pensioners jumping in the roads after some wine and FM readers whose ears work far too well in overhearing restaurant conversations (as I discovered last night — don’t ask).

A discussion with two Dutch tourists in the guesthouse bar last night was a strong reminder of how lucky we are. They couldn’t stop gushing over how incredible the Cape is (a place I am fortunate to call home) and were looking forward to the Kruger as their next destination. "We’ve already seen little grey monkeys in trees next to the road; we will see more than that in the Kruger, right?"..