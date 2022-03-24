THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: You can bank on SA
Our growth may be nowhere, but underestimate SA’s banking assets at your peril
24 March 2022 - 05:00
I am writing this early on a Sunday morning while overlooking the Knysna estuary. This area boasts small frogs jumping in the roads after some light rain, pensioners jumping in the roads after some wine and FM readers whose ears work far too well in overhearing restaurant conversations (as I discovered last night — don’t ask).
A discussion with two Dutch tourists in the guesthouse bar last night was a strong reminder of how lucky we are. They couldn’t stop gushing over how incredible the Cape is (a place I am fortunate to call home) and were looking forward to the Kruger as their next destination. "We’ve already seen little grey monkeys in trees next to the road; we will see more than that in the Kruger, right?"..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now