Remgro more than doubles its first-half headline profit

Remgro, the investment holding conglomerate chaired by Johann Rupert, more than doubled its first-half headline profit as the range of its underlying investee companies recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headline earnings per share rose 139% to R5.92 in the six months, compared with the same period a year earlier, which was marred by tighter lockdown restrictions to manage the pandemic.

Private hospital group Mediclinic International, Grindrod Shipping, TotalEnergies, FirstRand and RCL Foods contributed the most to the financial results.

Lower equity accounted losses from telecom unit Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and lower finance costs also boosted the financial results, Remgro said in a statement.

Remgro’s intrinsic net asset value per share was up 14.2% to R202.47 as at December. The closing share price on the JSE as of the end of December was R131.15, representing a discount of 35.2% to the intrinsic net asset value.

The company declared an interim dividend of 50c per share, up 66.7% compared with a year-ago period.

“During the period under review, Remgro and most of its investee companies experienced a robust recovery in financial performance compared to the previous period, with the majority of financial metrics ahead of pre-pandemic levels,” the company said in a statement.

In its outlook, Remgro said it was monitoring the Russia-Ukraine war and its potential effect on the commodity markets.

“Remgro is monitoring and actively managing the effects of both supply chain issues and expected input cost pressures through the group, with particular emphasis on its investee companies which have been more heavily impacted,” the company said.

“The ultimate impact of these challenges is still uncertain and difficult to accurately predict.”

