Companies / Industrials

Remgro more than doubles its first-half headline profit

24 March 2022 - 09:41 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Remgro, the investment holding conglomerate chaired by Johann Rupert, more than doubled its first-half headline profit as the range of its underlying investee companies recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headline earnings per share rose 139% to R5.92 in the six months, compared with the same period a year earlier, which was marred by tighter lockdown restrictions to manage the pandemic.

Private hospital group Mediclinic International, Grindrod Shipping, TotalEnergies, FirstRand and RCL Foods contributed the most to the financial results.

Lower equity accounted losses from telecom unit Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and lower finance costs also boosted the financial results, Remgro said in a statement.

Remgro’s intrinsic net asset value per share was up 14.2% to R202.47 as at December. The closing share price on the JSE as of the end of December was R131.15, representing a discount of 35.2% to the intrinsic net asset value.

The company declared an interim dividend of 50c per share, up 66.7% compared with a year-ago period.

“During the period under review, Remgro and most of its investee companies experienced a robust recovery in financial performance compared to the previous period, with the majority of financial metrics ahead of pre-pandemic levels,” the company said in a statement.

In its outlook, Remgro said it was monitoring the Russia-Ukraine war and its potential effect on the commodity markets.

“Remgro is monitoring and actively managing the effects of both supply chain issues and expected input cost pressures through the group, with particular emphasis on its investee companies which have been more heavily impacted,” the company said.

“The ultimate impact of these challenges is still uncertain and difficult to accurately predict.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

JSE food groups: still ripe for the picking

JSE food groups such as Libstar, AVI, RCL and Brait’s soon-to-be listed Premier could be where the deals are at this year
Money & Investing
2 months ago

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says SA must pedal harder

Pullinger says SA is way too slow on structural reforms, the infrastructure programme and cutting red tape
Companies
2 weeks ago

Mediclinic: for the patient punter

Mediclinic International’s biggest shareholder believes there’s still room for healing
Features
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Heineken may sell Strongbow in SA to get Distell deal over the line

Companies / Retail & Consumer

RMI: cash flush and fancy free

Money & Investing

What investment companies could give back next year

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.