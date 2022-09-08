×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Digital banking and modern business growth

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shabhana Thaver, chief information officer at Investec

08 September 2022 - 17:45 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

As the use of digital platforms in banking increases, we take a closer look at Investec’s tech spend in this area in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Shabhana Thaver, chief information officer at Investec. 

Thaver says technology has become a central part of how the bank delivers its services to customers.

Listen here: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

While retail banks have focused on essentially replacing their banking hall services with mobile and internet platforms, the likes of Investec have looked to do the same for its professional, private wealth, corporate and institutional segments. 

With core banking services having remained largely the same over decades, Thaver says much of the technology use has been in response to changing customer expectations. As people do more banking and financial transactions online, banks need to keep up with demand, while maintaining a quality service.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Earlier in 2022, SA’s largest banking group — Standard Bank — sounded the alarm that traditional financial services firms risk losing their place in the market to competition from fast-growing fintech players that are working to offer services at faster and cheaper rates, mainly to the unbanked. 

In recent years, these fintech companies have made it easier to send and receive money both locally and internationally among a growing list of products and services, aimed at increasing ease of use and security for people in Africa.

Thaver advocates for open banking, which refers to a growing movement of platforms that provide third-party service providers access to consumer banking, transaction and other financial data from banks and other financial institutions using application programming interfaces (APIs). 

She says Investec has chosen to look at fintech as partners, rather than competition, working a number of these operators through its systems to deliver digital banking services. 

Topics of discussion include: Investec’s investment in technology; drivers for digital transformation in banking; rising competition from fintech players; the concept of open banking; legacy systems in banking; and thoughts around decentralised finance and the blockchain.

The discussion also focuses on legacy systems that have bedevilled established banks in recent years. 

Nedbank sees ‘warm digital’ future for SA retail banking

CEO Mike Brown says SA consumers still want human interaction despite embrace of digital solutions
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: AI for journalism and fintechs

Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
Companies
2 weeks ago

Google Wallet app expected to give SA banks a digital lift

Users make contactless payments via smart devices
Companies
2 weeks ago

Absa hints at using its capital stack for acquisitions

Capital reserves of R124bn will help shield bank against a possible global economic downturn
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Discovery cites widespread risks as it withholds ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to embark on record expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Apple unveils new extreme sport-focused watch and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Pick n Pay and EFF agree on independent probe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.