Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: AI for journalism and fintechs

Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn

24 August 2022 - 16:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO.
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO.

We’ve been featuring some of the incredible talent in SA working on the bleeding edge of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing and the convergence of many of the technologies of the future that are going to drive growth.

One of Wednesday’s guests is even taking it into the realm of state capture, while the other services companies such as fintech providers at the forefront of the open-banking movement in SA.

Michael Avery is joined by Dries Cronje, founder of Deep Learning Café & DocInsights; Marom Mishan, director at Elucidate AI; and Johan Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net.

Companies

