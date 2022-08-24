Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
We’ve been featuring some of the incredible talent in SA working on the bleeding edge of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing and the convergence of many of the technologies of the future that are going to drive growth.
One of Wednesday’s guests is even taking it into the realm of state capture, while the other services companies such as fintech providers at the forefront of the open-banking movement in SA.
Michael Avery is joined by Dries Cronje, founder of Deep Learning Café & DocInsights; Marom Mishan, director at Elucidate AI; and Johan Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: AI for journalism and fintechs
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
