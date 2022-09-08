LETTER: Crawford-Browne has no basis for his claims, but relies on his hate

Investors advised not to fight strong greenback while there’s an opportunity to buy weakened currencies such as the yen
Terry Crawford-Browne shows your readers what classic Jew-hate looks like today (“Ignore the propaganda and face the facts,” September 6).
A journalist covering an Israeli raid on a group of terrorists who have been murdering Jews for weeks, is shot by accident, maybe by an Israeli soldier. So this gives Browne the chance to defame the Jewish state with lies about “apartheid” in a country that gives civil rights to Arabs and has even had an Arab party in government, with groundless insults like “gangster state” and “war crimes”. This when Israel’s actions are in fact self-defence against real gangster states such as Iran and gangster organisations such as Hamas, whose charter calls for every Jew to be killed).
Browne has no evidence, but his hate suffices. Remember, Israel has offered the Palestinians their own independent country three times in this century and been turned down flat. Far from being victims, it is the Palestinians who insist on carrying on war and terror.
Where bigots once justified killing Jews for deicide, and then later for corrupting the purity of the Aryan race, today Jew-hate targets the 6-million Jews of Israel. But though the terms of abuse change with the times, the essence — the pure, ugly irrational and slanderous hatred that will say anything, no matter how false and dishonest, just to hurt Jews — remains the same. Browne’s letter shows us what it looks like in the raw.
Prof Fred BaumannKenyon College, Ohio
