Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The auditors who refused to buckle Oceana’s annual report reveals that PwC, which has just taken over its audit, lodged five ‘reportable irregularities’ with the regulator B L Premium

Fishing giant Oceana, which sells Lucky Star pilchards to 4-million South Africans every day, has performed a miracle in keeping a lid on the accounting high jinks evidently taking place in the back office.

That it managed to do this, even after its CEO Imraan Soomra quit suddenly on Valentine’s Day, and its CFO Hajra Karrim was placed on “precautionary suspension” in January, is a feat of immeasurable phlegmatism. ..