Tarnished auditing profession battles to attract new talent, says Deloitte CEO

Ruwayda Redfearn, who has been named the first female CEO of accounting firm Deloitte Africa, says the audit profession, which has been mired in scandal, is struggling to attract auditors.

“Because of scandals which have focused highly critical attention on the profession it is becoming increasingly pressurised and more stressful to be a registered auditor,” she says...