×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Irba sets sights on Steinhoff, Tongaat

The new audit regulator commits to a six-month target for probes into Steinhoff and Tongaat — the speed of light, compared with its previous investigations

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 12:47

Imre Nagy, appointed this week as the permanent CEO of audit regulator Irba, doesn’t plan on messing about. While many new CEOs patronisingly declare they will do nothing for months but “listen” (or, more likely, size up the corporate politics), Nagy knows precisely what his battle plan is.

Then again, he has been acting in the role for 18 months, since the unceremonious departure of Jenitha John amid an uproar over her role as chair of the audit committee of Tongaat Hulett during a bone-crushing accounting scandal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.