ROB ROSE: Irba sets sights on Steinhoff, Tongaat

Imre Nagy, appointed this week as the permanent CEO of audit regulator Irba, doesn’t plan on messing about. While many new CEOs patronisingly declare they will do nothing for months but “listen” (or, more likely, size up the corporate politics), Nagy knows precisely what his battle plan is.
Then again, he has been acting in the role for 18 months, since the unceremonious departure of Jenitha John amid an uproar over her role as chair of the audit committee of Tongaat Hulett during a bone-crushing accounting scandal...
