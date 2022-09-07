Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes
SA’s collective investment schemes (CIS) industry reported net inflows of R21bn for the second quarter of 2022, bringing total net inflows for the 12 months to end-June 2022 to R110bn.
However, despite the healthy net inflows in the second quarter, CIS assets under management (AUM) fell back below the R3-trillion threshold, which was first achieved in the fourth quarter of 2021. AUM for the local CIS industry stood at R2.98-trillion at the end of June 2022, down from the R3.09-trillion recorded at end-March...
CIS industry assets fall back below R3-trillion
Assets under management for the local CIS industry stood at R2.98-trillion at end-June 2022
