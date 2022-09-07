×

Companies / Financial Services

CIS industry assets fall back below R3-trillion

Assets under management for the local CIS industry stood at R2.98-trillion at end-June 2022

07 September 2022 - 11:20 Garth Theunissen

SA’s collective investment schemes (CIS) industry reported net inflows of R21bn for the second quarter of 2022, bringing total net inflows for the 12 months to end-June 2022 to R110bn.

However, despite the healthy net inflows in the second quarter, CIS assets under management (AUM) fell back below the R3-trillion threshold, which was first achieved in the fourth quarter of 2021. AUM for the local CIS industry stood at R2.98-trillion at the end of June 2022, down from the R3.09-trillion recorded at end-March...

