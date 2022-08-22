×

National

Life insurers and asset managers steadily transforming

However, the insurance and investment industry is still falling short on certain employment equity measures such as African representation

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 17:52 Garth Theunissen

SA life insurers and asset managers are steadily achieving greater demographic representativeness, but still have work to do on skills development, management control and certain employment equity measures.

That is the outcome of a report released by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) on Monday which showed the transformation progress of its members between 2018 and 2020. The report titled “The Journey towards Transformation of SA’s Savings and Investment Industry”  was compiled by an independent research partnership that used data from Asisa members’ broad-based BEE (BBBEE) verification agencies, which was then verified by independent actuaries...

