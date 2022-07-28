×

Companies / Financial Services

Fourth wave Covid-19 deaths closer to pre-pandemic levels

Life insurers have paid out R120.5bn in claims in the two years since Covid-19 arrived in SA

28 July 2022 - 13:06 Garth Theunissen

SA life insurers experienced a significant drop in mortality claims during the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with overall death claims during this period falling closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) says total mortality claims for the six months to the end-March 2022 fell to 396,698 across individual life, group life, funeral cover and credit life policies. That’s about 18.9% more than the 333,509 mortality claims received by life insurers in the pre-pandemic period of October 1 2019 to March 31 2020...

