SA life insurers experienced a significant drop in mortality claims during the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with overall death claims during this period falling closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) says total mortality claims for the six months to the end-March 2022 fell to 396,698 across individual life, group life, funeral cover and credit life policies. That’s about 18.9% more than the 333,509 mortality claims received by life insurers in the pre-pandemic period of October 1 2019 to March 31 2020...
Fourth wave Covid-19 deaths closer to pre-pandemic levels
Life insurers have paid out R120.5bn in claims in the two years since Covid-19 arrived in SA
SA life insurers experienced a significant drop in mortality claims during the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with overall death claims during this period falling closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) says total mortality claims for the six months to the end-March 2022 fell to 396,698 across individual life, group life, funeral cover and credit life policies. That's about 18.9% more than the 333,509 mortality claims received by life insurers in the pre-pandemic period of October 1 2019 to March 31 2020...
