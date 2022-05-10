Murder and fake HIV tests drive insurance fraud to record levels
Criminals kill family members or use HIV-infected blood from others to lodge false benefit claims
10 May 2022 - 20:29
SA’s life insurers experienced a record number of fraudulent and dishonest claims in 2021 with funeral cover showing the highest incidence of dodgy claims, followed by death cover, disability cover and hospital cash plans.
Forensic investigators employed by the industry uncovered grisly details of the lengths insurance fraudsters are willing to go to make an illicit buck, ranging from hiring hitmen to eliminate their own family members to using the HIV infected blood of other people to lodge fake disability claims...
