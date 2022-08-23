×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager

Cogence, the new company, will make BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth technology available to SA financial advisers for the first time

23 August 2022 - 10:19 Garth Theunissen

Discovery has launched a new company called Cogence, a wholly owned discretionary fund manager (DFM) that will build risk-specific portfolios for SA investors through a partnership with BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager.

Cogence will merge the expertise provided by Discovery in managing longevity risk through the clients’ Vitality data with the expertise of BlackRock in constructing multi-manager solutions, which will be available on the Discovery Invest platform and other platforms in SA. Cogence will also use BlackRock’s proprietary technology, Aladdin Wealth, which provides portfolio analytics, risk analysis and stress testing of portfolios against various economic and political scenarios, to provide financial advisers with the tools to advise clients...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.