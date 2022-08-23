Opec has options to meet challenges including cuts, says Saudi Arabia
Discovery has launched a new company called Cogence, a wholly owned discretionary fund manager (DFM) that will build risk-specific portfolios for SA investors through a partnership with BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager.
Cogence will merge the expertise provided by Discovery in managing longevity risk through the clients’ Vitality data with the expertise of BlackRock in constructing multi-manager solutions, which will be available on the Discovery Invest platform and other platforms in SA. Cogence will also use BlackRock’s proprietary technology, Aladdin Wealth, which provides portfolio analytics, risk analysis and stress testing of portfolios against various economic and political scenarios, to provide financial advisers with the tools to advise clients...
Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager
Cogence, the new company, will make BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth technology available to SA financial advisers for the first time
