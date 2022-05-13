National / Health NHI is morally correct but handle with care, says Discovery’s Adrian Gore Discovery favours a blended funding model in which medical aid members would pay for the NHI while being allowed to buy extra private cover B L Premium

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) fund is a moral imperative for the country that he supports fully, though he warned it would require careful implementation to ensure its long-term fiscal sustainability.

“A well-functioning NHI is necessary and morally correct as we need to address unacceptable levels of inequality and ensure access to quality care,” Gore told Business Day...