Investment pledges climb but business laments persistent red tape obstacles
27 March 2022 - 07:13
Business leaders attending the fourth presidential investment conference this week condemned the red tape they said was still strangling growth in SA despite government pledges to eliminate it.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the conference in Sandton, announced that 80 pledges of investments totalling R332bn had been received, taking the total promised in four years to R1.14-trillion. ..
