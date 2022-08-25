×

Companies / Financial Services

Citigroup to wind down its consumer, commercial banking businesses in Russia

The closure will affect about 2,300 of the bank's 3,000 employees in Russia

25 August 2022 - 17:58 Lananh Nguyen
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Wall Street giant Citigroup will close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter and expects to incur about $170m in charges over the next 18 months as a result, the company said on Thursday.

The US bank with the largest presence in Russia announced plans in April 2021 to leave the retail business as part of a broader departure from some overseas markets. It expanded the scope of that exit in March to include local commercial banking after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has been unable to find a buyer for either business.

The closure will affect about 2,300 of Citi’s 3,000 employees in Russia across 15 branches, the bank said. Citi joins other major Wall Street players which have also shut or announced plans to close operations in Russia, in line with sanctions imposed by Western countries.

“This seems to be a good move,” said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer of Ironhold Capital in New York. That’s because lending in Russia is high-risk and the country may undergo a severe economic slump due to economic sanctions.

Shares of Citigroup were up 1.3% to $51.68 in early trade.

The bank had disclosed Russia exposure of $8.4bn at the end of the second quarter, down from $9.8bn at the end of 2021. About $1bn  of that exposure is related to the consumer and local commercial banking businesses, it said in the statement.

Eric Compton, equities strategist at Morningstar, said Citi’s exposure is for all of the outstanding positions related to Russia, distinct from shutting down offices and letting go of employees.

‘Rounding error

“The main takeaways are first, additional clarity for the bank as they come to a final ending point for another one of the units they have been trying to get rid of, and two, we now know there will roughly $170m in costs associated with the wind down,” he said. “For a bank where we project over $50bn in expenses for 2022, this is a rounding error.”

Titi Cole, Citi’s CEO of legacy franchises, said: “We have explored multiple strategic options to sell these businesses over the past several months. It’s clear that the wind-down path makes the most sense given the many complicating factors in the environment.”

The exit will affect deposit accounts, investments, loans and cards.

CEO Jane Fraser, who took the helm last year, has moved to simplify the Wall Street giant, which has been shrinking its overseas footprint by exiting noncore markets, recently announcing agreements to sell its consumer businesses in Bahrain and India.

Citigroup also said on Thursday it will continue to support its multinational institutional clients, particularly those which are undergoing the complex task of winding down their operations in Russia.

Reuters

Saudi prince bet $500m on Russian firms weeks before Ukraine invasion

Prince Alwaleed's investment firm acquired depositary receipts issued by Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft in February, according to a stock exchange filing
News
1 week ago

Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank chief in trading heyday, dies at 59

Son of an Indian civil servant rose to Wall Street’s highest ranks and transformed Deutsche into a global trading powerhouse
News
1 week ago

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic stands apart in saying stocks will rebound

Top equity-linked strategist in Institutional Investor survey sticks to his calls for risky assets this year
News
3 weeks ago

Credit Suisse names surprise choice for CEO as it scales back investment bank

Ulrich Körner replaces Thomas Gottstein as Swiss lender seeks route back to profitability and stability
News
4 weeks ago
