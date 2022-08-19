×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

DP World reports record first-half profit

The ports giant sees first-half revenue surge 60%, but expects its growth boom to moderate in the rest of the year

19 August 2022 - 00:04 Alexander Cornwell
Terminal tractors line up to load containers into a cargo ship at DP World's Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: HAMAD MOHAMMED/REUTERS
Terminal tractors line up to load containers into a cargo ship at DP World's Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: HAMAD MOHAMMED/REUTERS

Dubai — Dubai-owned ports giant DP World reported on Thursday a record $721m first-half profit boosted by elevated shipping rates, but said it expected its profit, revenue and container growth rates to moderate in the rest of the year.

The company, one of the world’s biggest port operators, said profit climbed 51.8%, up from $475m in the same period a year ago.

The shipping industry has seen record profits recently due to tight shipping supply caused by a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions.

DP World, which also owns logistics parks, handled 39.48-million shipping containers in the first half, a year-on-year growth of 2.3%.

But the ports giant, which saw first-half revenue rise 60.4% to $7.9bn, said it expected its growth rates to moderate in the second half amid an uncertain near-term outlook.

Chair and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Ahmed cited a “more challenging macro and geopolitical environment” but said DP World was “well placed” to deliver improved full-year results following the strong year so far.

“Nevertheless, we remain positive on the medium to long-term fundamentals of the industry and DP World’s ability to continue to deliver sustainable returns,” he said in a statement.

Danish shipping firm Maersk this month raised its guidance for a second time, expecting supply chain issues that have boosted freight rates would last longer than expected.

DP World’s caution comes amid concerns the global economy may be heading towards recession, in part due to high inflation and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF said  last month those risks were materialising as it cut its global growth forecast for this year to 3.2%.

Reuters 

Grindrod makes progress in quitting noncore businesses

Logistics, shipping and banking group says sale of Grindrod Bank to African Bank is ongoing, with all parties focused on fulfilling the conditions
Companies
12 hours ago

Maersk raises profit forecast for a second time on supply chain boost

Maersk controls about one-sixth of the world’s container trade
News
2 weeks ago

CHRIS BRYANT: CMA CGM’s cargo deal with Air France-KLM par for the course

A container liner joining forces with an airline is no longer unusual amid shipping industry’s loftier aims
Opinion
2 months ago

Shipping industry seeks consensus on rules for decarbonisation

Top sea polluters want clarity on targets to wean them off fossil fuels
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DP World reports record first-half profit
Companies
2.
Sibanye’s profit warning is a bad omen for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Emirates to suspend flights to Nigeria from ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Grindrod makes progress in quitting noncore ...
Companies

Related Articles

Imperial completes takeover of Mozambican logistics operator J&J

Companies / Industrials

P&O Ferries cuts 4,000 staff adrift

Companies

DP World and Britain’s CDC pledge up to $1.7bn investment in African ports

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.