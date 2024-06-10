Woolworths customers warm to Lucky Star
Oceana, the owner of the canned fish brand, has reported a big surge in acceptance among higher-income shoppers
10 June 2024 - 07:58
UPDATED 10 June 2024 - 23:03
Lucky Star, a well-known canned fish brand, has shifted its focus to attract high-income consumers, leading to a rise in sales at premium retailers such as Woolworths.
Oceana, the company that owns the Lucky Star brand, on Monday reported a remarkable surge in “acceptance among higher-income shoppers”...
