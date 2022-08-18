×

Companies / Mining

Exxaro halves its renewables investment target

The coal miner has revised its target of developing 3GW of renewable energy by 2030 down to 1.6GW as it looks at other options to diversify

18 August 2022 - 08:56 Karl Gernetzky and Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 18 August 2022 - 19:44

Exxaro, one of Eskom’s largest coal suppliers, said on Thursday that its pace of investment in renewable energy may not be as rapid as initially thought.

The company announced ambitious plans last year to diversify away from being a coal-only business as it strives to achieve a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...

