JSE slips slightly as investors consider hawkish US Fed
The US Federal Reserve signalled that just one rate cut was expected before the end of 2024
13 June 2024 - 11:42
The JSE was marginally weaker on Thursday morning, with the rand slightly softer as investors digested the move by US Federal Reserve policymakers to keep to their hawkish stance.
As widely expected, the Fed kept its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged in a range between 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday evening...
