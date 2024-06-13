National

Panyaza Lesufi looks set to be re-elected Gauteng premier

He is understood to be the front-runner bar any serious objection from the ANC top brass or political partners

13 June 2024 - 13:43
by Hajra Omarjee
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Panyaza Lesufi looks set to be re-elected Gauteng premier after a series of interviews with the ANC in the provinces of preferred premier candidates this week. 

Business Day has seen the list of preferred candidates, which include Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara, MEC of arts, culture & recreation Morakane Mosupyoe and Lesufi, who is also the ANC Gauteng chair. 

Lesufi is understood to be the front-runner bar any serious objection from the ANC top seven officials or any opposition parties the party goes into a national government with.

The political parties the ANC aligns with are also expected to get top positions in the Gauteng executive. 

High-level talks between all parties were still ongoing on Thursday ahead of the first sitting of the Gauteng legislature. 

A stable coalition would help Gauteng, the engine room of SA’s economy and which contributes nearly 40% to GDP, fast track services to communities. It would help address unemployment, violent crime, systemic corruption, entrenched poverty and widening inequality.

The general election did not produce a clear winner in Gauteng, with the ANC’s support falling from 50.1% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2024, which translates to 28 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature.

The DA retained its official opposition status with 26.6% (22 seats), the EFF received 12.4% (11), uMkhonto weSizwe 10.6% (eight), ActionSA 3.24% (three), Freedom Front Plus 2.2% (two), Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 1.9% (two), Rise Mzansi 0.86% (one), IFP 0.84% (one), ACDP 0.8% (one) and Build One SA 0.78% (one). 

The national and provincial legislatures have until Tuesday, 14 days after the election result was announced, to form a government in order to prevent a constitutional crisis and a possibility of an eventual revote. 

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide coalition path

Party’s top seven officials and national working committee meet to chart way forward
Politics
1 week ago

Social development ministry in Gauteng misled court about funding delays

The new funding process has led to numerous mistakes and caused delays, with devastating consequences for nonprofit groups
National
2 weeks ago

Give us more time to serve you, Panyaza Lesufi tells Gauteng residents

Premier and ANC provincial chair says he needs more time to continue his work in the province
National
2 weeks ago
