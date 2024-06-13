Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Panyaza Lesufi looks set to be re-elected Gauteng premier after a series of interviews with the ANC in the provinces of preferred premier candidates this week.
Business Day has seen the list of preferred candidates, which include Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara, MEC of arts, culture & recreation Morakane Mosupyoe and Lesufi, who is also the ANC Gauteng chair.
Lesufi is understood to be the front-runner bar any serious objection from the ANC top seven officials or any opposition parties the party goes into a national government with.
The political parties the ANC aligns with are also expected to get top positions in the Gauteng executive.
High-level talks between all parties were still ongoing on Thursday ahead of the first sitting of the Gauteng legislature.
A stable coalition would help Gauteng, the engine room of SA’s economy and which contributes nearly 40% to GDP, fast track services to communities. It would help address unemployment, violent crime, systemic corruption, entrenched poverty and widening inequality.
The general election did not produce a clear winner in Gauteng, with the ANC’s support falling from 50.1% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2024, which translates to 28 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature.
The DA retained its official opposition status with 26.6% (22 seats), the EFF received 12.4% (11), uMkhonto weSizwe 10.6% (eight), ActionSA 3.24% (three), Freedom Front Plus 2.2% (two), Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 1.9% (two), Rise Mzansi 0.86% (one), IFP 0.84% (one), ACDP 0.8% (one) and Build One SA 0.78% (one).
The national and provincial legislatures have until Tuesday, 14 days after the election result was announced, to form a government in order to prevent a constitutional crisis and a possibility of an eventual revote.
Panyaza Lesufi looks set to be re-elected Gauteng premier
He is understood to be the front-runner bar any serious objection from the ANC top brass or political partners
Panyaza Lesufi looks set to be re-elected Gauteng premier after a series of interviews with the ANC in the provinces of preferred premier candidates this week.
Business Day has seen the list of preferred candidates, which include Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara, MEC of arts, culture & recreation Morakane Mosupyoe and Lesufi, who is also the ANC Gauteng chair.
Lesufi is understood to be the front-runner bar any serious objection from the ANC top seven officials or any opposition parties the party goes into a national government with.
The political parties the ANC aligns with are also expected to get top positions in the Gauteng executive.
High-level talks between all parties were still ongoing on Thursday ahead of the first sitting of the Gauteng legislature.
A stable coalition would help Gauteng, the engine room of SA’s economy and which contributes nearly 40% to GDP, fast track services to communities. It would help address unemployment, violent crime, systemic corruption, entrenched poverty and widening inequality.
The general election did not produce a clear winner in Gauteng, with the ANC’s support falling from 50.1% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2024, which translates to 28 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature.
The DA retained its official opposition status with 26.6% (22 seats), the EFF received 12.4% (11), uMkhonto weSizwe 10.6% (eight), ActionSA 3.24% (three), Freedom Front Plus 2.2% (two), Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 1.9% (two), Rise Mzansi 0.86% (one), IFP 0.84% (one), ACDP 0.8% (one) and Build One SA 0.78% (one).
The national and provincial legislatures have until Tuesday, 14 days after the election result was announced, to form a government in order to prevent a constitutional crisis and a possibility of an eventual revote.
omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za
ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide coalition path
Social development ministry in Gauteng misled court about funding delays
Give us more time to serve you, Panyaza Lesufi tells Gauteng residents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.