State guarantees for renewable power projects unsustainable, says Treasury
The contingent liability for these IPPs could pose a risk to the country’s credit ratings, it says
13 June 2024 - 12:44
The Treasury has accrued a R300bn contingent liability through guarantees to independent power producers participating in the state-backed renewable energy programme.
Projects developed under the Renewable Energy IPP (REIPPP) Programme benefit from government guarantees to IPPs if Eskom fails to pay the agreed purchase price over the 20-year power-purchase agreement term...
