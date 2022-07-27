×

Companies / Financial Services

UK and Dutch state financiers commit $116m to African infrastructure

The investment will go towards three priority infrastructure sub-sectors: renewable energy; digital infrastructure; and mobility and logistics

27 July 2022 - 09:55 Garth Theunissen

British International Investment (BII) and FMO, the development finance institutions of the UK and Netherlands governments, have committed a combined $116m (R1.96bn) to African Infrastructure Investment Managers’ (AIIM) fourth pan-African fund.

As an anchor investor, BII committed $76m, and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, committed $40m to the fund, which will be managed by AIIM and which targets investment in high-impact infrastructure projects across Africa...

