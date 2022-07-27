Markets are on edge as traders await US Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to deliver another big rate hike
British International Investment (BII) and FMO, the development finance institutions of the UK and Netherlands governments, have committed a combined $116m (R1.96bn) to African Infrastructure Investment Managers’ (AIIM) fourth pan-African fund.
As an anchor investor, BII committed $76m, and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, committed $40m to the fund, which will be managed by AIIM and which targets investment in high-impact infrastructure projects across Africa...
UK and Dutch state financiers commit $116m to African infrastructure
The investment will go towards three priority infrastructure sub-sectors: renewable energy; digital infrastructure; and mobility and logistics
