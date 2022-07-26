×

Standard Bank to fund Motsepe-owned MetroFibre’s R5bn expansion

The company plans to ramp up connections to more homes, with fresh focus on rural areas

26 July 2022 - 19:56 Mudiwa Gavaza

Standard Bank will provide the financing for MetroFibre Networx’s R5bn expansion of its fibreoptic data network across SA, the bank said on Tuesday. The move shows growing interest by financiers in exploiting the rising demand for fibre.

Patrice Motsepe’s MetroFibre, an open-access fibre network operator, says it will use the funds to push the growth of its rollout as it connects more homes and businesses. ..

