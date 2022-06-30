Companies / Financial Services SUPERWEALTHY CLIENTS Barclays to use its status to attract ‘global Africans’ Contrary to popular belief Barclays Plc continues to invest in its African banking operations B L Premium

Barclays is looking to bank what it calls “global Africans” as it leverages its more than 330-year-old pedigree and status as a British universal bank to tap into new growth opportunities on the continent in the wake of its separation from Absa.

After selling half of its almost 15% remaining stake in Absa for £526m (R10.32bn) towards the end of April 2022, the UK banking giant retains about 7.4% of SA’s fourth-biggest bank, a stake it is now in a position to offload though it has not announced plans to do so as yet...