SUPERWEALTHY CLIENTS
Barclays to use its status to attract ‘global Africans’
Contrary to popular belief Barclays Plc continues to invest in its African banking operations
30 June 2022 - 05:10
Barclays is looking to bank what it calls “global Africans” as it leverages its more than 330-year-old pedigree and status as a British universal bank to tap into new growth opportunities on the continent in the wake of its separation from Absa.
After selling half of its almost 15% remaining stake in Absa for £526m (R10.32bn) towards the end of April 2022, the UK banking giant retains about 7.4% of SA’s fourth-biggest bank, a stake it is now in a position to offload though it has not announced plans to do so as yet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now