×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

SUPERWEALTHY CLIENTS

Barclays to use its status to attract ‘global Africans’

Contrary to popular belief Barclays Plc continues to invest in its African banking operations

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:10 Garth Theunissen

Barclays is looking to bank what it calls “global Africans” as it leverages its more than 330-year-old pedigree and status as a British universal bank to tap into new growth opportunities on the continent in the wake of its separation from Absa.

After selling half of its almost 15% remaining stake in Absa for £526m (R10.32bn) towards the end of April 2022, the UK banking giant retains about 7.4% of SA’s fourth-biggest bank, a stake it is now in a position to offload though it has not announced plans to do so as yet...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now