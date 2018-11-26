Companies / Financial Services

The financial cake is big enough for everyone, says new black stockbroker

26 November 2018 - 21:24 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Newly formed Khumo Securities does not want to be perceived as an empowerment company, saying it is their own doing that black professionals do not participate meaningfully in the financial services value chain.

“We come from a school of thought that believes in merit. I have personally paid my school fees in terms of getting the experience and establishing the relationships needed to succeed in this industry. But what’s often underscored is that it is not easy for black professionals; [but] it’s not easy for anyone with big ideas in this industry,” said the CEO of the newly formed stockbroking firm, Mzwakhe Nhlanhla.

Khumo Securities is a new sell-side stockbroker, formed after three black professionals acquired a majority shareholding in Genesis Securities for an undisclosed sum. The three — a securities stock broker, a chartered accountant and another partner who has been involved in consulting — join Thebe Securities, Legae Securities and Argon Securities among black-owned stockbrokers who have made a name for themselves in the industry.

Nhlanhla said that with R9-trillion of assets under management in SA, there is “enough space” for everyone to participate meaningfully.

The formation of Khumo comes in a year characterised by consolidation in the industry. Earlier this year, Peregrine Securities was formed through a black economic empowerment consortium that would see Legae Securities hold 65% of Peregrine Securities. The deal is still subject to the Competition Commission’s approval.

A month after the Legae and Peregrine merger, a consortium headed by Mazi Holdings acquired 51% of Macquarie Equities SA and rebranded it as Mazi Macquarie Securities. 

Nhlanhla said the new Amended Financial Sector Code, which is intended to transform the financial sector, has been the driving force behind the consolidation trend.

However, the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) said the fact that empowerment legislation remains voluntary and only applicable to those who wish to comply means black brokers are still not getting the necessary support.

It said other challenges include “short-term and inconsistent” support for black brokers by institutions, which makes it difficult for them to plan with any predictability.

Black brokers are generally given low-quality, illiquid trades to execute and trades are small and hampered by “school-tie connections” acting as gatekeepers at institutional asset houses, says Absip.

Absip president Sibongiseni Mbatha called the formation of Khumo Securities a “transformative transaction”.

“We are pleased to see our rank and file participate in mainstream economic activity,” said Mbatha.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Black asset managers still face myriad challenges

We speak to Fatima Vawda, MD  of 27four Investment Managers, who has been championing transformation for years
Opinion
1 month ago

Financial sector still locks out black asset managers

The latest survey shows ‘the sector is not supporting SA’s developmental agenda’
Business
2 months ago

Like Afrikaner capital, black business needs to be cultivated

Ghettoisation of black asset managers will set the scene for the persistence of inequalities
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
MultiChoice may let its customers ditch satellite ...
Companies
2.
Pepkor fined R5m for misleading investors
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
State-owned nuclear medicine maker reopens after ...
Companies
4.
How PPC aims to extract $60m stuck in Zimbabwe
Companies / Industrials
5.
Pepkor to end funding arrangement with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Black-owned stockbrokers making a mark
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

Dipula Income Fund investors told to be patient
Companies / Property

Africa funds: continent of promise and peril
Money & Investing

SA’s top stockbrokers: what they’re good at
Companies / Investors Monthly

Standard scoops top stockbroker accolade for third year in row
Companies / Financial Services

Sisa Ngebulana-headed consortium buys 51% stake in Anchor Stockbrokers
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.